(1940-2020)

WATERLOO -- Mary Matthias, 79, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 17, at UnityPoint Healtah-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Jesup, daughter of Joseph and Florence (Youngblut) Fischels. She graduated from Don Bosco High School.

Mary owned and operated the Tollgate Tavern in Dunkerton for several years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors: two sons, Robert (Angela) Matthias of Denver and Michael “Todd” Ohl of Fairbank; two brothers, Cleo (Jane) Fischels of Jesup, and Joe Fischels of Gilbertville; a sister, Bonnie Weber of Gilbertville; four grandchildren, Gage Matthias, Chloe Patterson, Clint Ohl and Jessica Heidt; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Chuck Ohl; and three brothers Ronald, Melvin and Gerald Fischels.

Services: A private family service will be held with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials: to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Mary enjoyed playing gin rummy, going to the casino, collecting antiques, and loved spending time with her family.

