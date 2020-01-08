{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Martin

(1941-2020)

WATERLOO — Mary Martin, 78, of Waterloo, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 5, of natural causes.

She was born March 23, 1941, in Charles City, daughter of John G. and Marie H. Jacobs Mehmen. She married Clarence “Bill” Martin on Oct. 24, 1964, at the Episcopal Church in Waverly.

Mary graduated from Nashua High School in 1959, attended Gates Business College, and received her practical nursing license from Hawkeye Community College. She worked at Harmony House for 17 1/2 years, beginning as a certified nurse aide, and retired as an LPN in the summer of 2007.

She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and active in Deborah Circle, Altar Guild and choir.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Darren (Tami) Martin‚ Waterloo; daughter, Michelle (Casey) McKernan‚ Farmington‚ Minn.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Johnny (Kay) Mehmen‚ Charles City and Gary (Carla) Mehmen‚ Nashua; and a sister, Idella (Melvin) Folkerts of Shell Rock.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the church or donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Mary loved to play piano and the accordion. She enjoyed classic country music and the Grand Ole Opry. She was very artistic at cake decorating, painting, making her own greeting cards, and various other crafts. At 6 years old, she was diagnosed with epilepsy and eventually overcame the disease throughout her life.

