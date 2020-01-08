(1941-2020)
WATERLOO — Mary Martin, 78, of Waterloo, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 5, of natural causes.
She was born March 23, 1941, in Charles City, daughter of John G. and Marie H. Jacobs Mehmen. She married Clarence “Bill” Martin on Oct. 24, 1964, at the Episcopal Church in Waverly.
Mary graduated from Nashua High School in 1959, attended Gates Business College, and received her practical nursing license from Hawkeye Community College. She worked at Harmony House for 17 1/2 years, beginning as a certified nurse aide, and retired as an LPN in the summer of 2007.
She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and active in Deborah Circle, Altar Guild and choir.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Darren (Tami) Martin‚ Waterloo; daughter, Michelle (Casey) McKernan‚ Farmington‚ Minn.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Johnny (Kay) Mehmen‚ Charles City and Gary (Carla) Mehmen‚ Nashua; and a sister, Idella (Melvin) Folkerts of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Mary loved to play piano and the accordion. She enjoyed classic country music and the Grand Ole Opry. She was very artistic at cake decorating, painting, making her own greeting cards, and various other crafts. At 6 years old, she was diagnosed with epilepsy and eventually overcame the disease throughout her life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.