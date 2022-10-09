Mary Margaret (Roerig) Hogan
August 18, 1933-October 7, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Mary Margaret (Roerig) Hogan died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born August 18, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter of Herman and Margaret (Probst) Roerig. She married Robert C. Hogan in Dubuque, IA on December 26, l964.
She graduated from Mt. St. Clare in Clinton, IA. She received her LPN from St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN and later attended both Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Minneapolis. She also worked as a Teacher Associate in the Waterloo Community Schools for 20 years.
Survived by: her husband, Bob of Cedar Falls; a son, Mike (Stacy) Hogan of Ames; and two daughters, Kari (Mike) Hughes of Arnold, MD, and Tracy (John Craven) Hogan, of New York, NY; eleven grandchildren; Emma and Olivia Hogan; Grace, Claire, Seth and Ethan Hughes; Jack, Ben, Matthew, Will and Nate Craven; her brother, Michael (Suzanne) Roerig of Dubuque; and her longtime friend and cousin Barbara Wollan of St. Paul, MN.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, John and Fred; and three sisters, Jeanne, Eleanor and Kate.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Visitation will be held from 3pm to 6pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing duplicate bridge. She will be remembered as a loving “Mom,” “Nana” and “Grandma” by her children and grandchildren.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.