Mary Margaret (Roerig) Hogan

August 18, 1933-October 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Mary Margaret (Roerig) Hogan died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born August 18, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota, daughter of Herman and Margaret (Probst) Roerig. She married Robert C. Hogan in Dubuque, IA on December 26, l964.

She graduated from Mt. St. Clare in Clinton, IA. She received her LPN from St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN and later attended both Mercy School of Nursing in Dubuque and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Minneapolis. She also worked as a Teacher Associate in the Waterloo Community Schools for 20 years.

Survived by: her husband, Bob of Cedar Falls; a son, Mike (Stacy) Hogan of Ames; and two daughters, Kari (Mike) Hughes of Arnold, MD, and Tracy (John Craven) Hogan, of New York, NY; eleven grandchildren; Emma and Olivia Hogan; Grace, Claire, Seth and Ethan Hughes; Jack, Ben, Matthew, Will and Nate Craven; her brother, Michael (Suzanne) Roerig of Dubuque; and her longtime friend and cousin Barbara Wollan of St. Paul, MN.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, John and Fred; and three sisters, Jeanne, Eleanor and Kate.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Falls Public Library.

Visitation will be held from 3pm to 6pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing duplicate bridge. She will be remembered as a loving “Mom,” “Nana” and “Grandma” by her children and grandchildren.