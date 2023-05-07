December 18, 1962-May 4, 2023

Mary Margaret Payton was born December 18, 1962, in Waterloo, the daughter of Richard and Inez (Hooser) Rice. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1981. Mary married Richard Payton on June 5, 1981, in Waterloo. She was employed with John Deere in Continuous Improvement for 22 years, until her retirement in 2022. At work, Mary was known as “Mar Bear”. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and gardening. Mary was a loving wife, mother and loved her grandchildren dearly.

Mary passed away on May 4, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial, at the age of 60. She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Rick, Chuck and Wayne Rice and a sister-in-law, Diane Rice. Mary is survived by her husband, Richard of La Porte City; three sons, Joshua (Alecia) Payton of Waterloo, Kyle (Laura) Payton of Nashville, Tennessee and Andy (Abbie) Payton of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Macie and Isabelle Payton, MaKenna Hemmen, Savanah, Jaymeson and Acelyn Payton; a brother, Dan (Kim) Rice of Washburn; a sister, Barb (Shane) Kendrick of Dike and a sister-in-law, Lori Rice of Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org

Visitation: Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:30 at Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Dr., Cedar Falls.

Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrotandwood.com