March 2, 1937-March 24, 2022

Mary Margaret (McMahon) Gengler of Waterloo, passed away on Thursday, March 24 at Cedar Valley Hospice House.

She was born March 2, 1937 in Waterloo, the daughter of Cornelius and Mary (Lindner) McMahon. She graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy with the class of 1955.

On August 4, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Edward Gengler, at St. Joseph’s Church in Raymond. The couple lived briefly in Dubuque and later Raymond, before moving to Waterloo and purchasing their first, and only, house in 1959.

In this home they reared three daughters: JoDee Schmit of Waterloo; Cindy (Charlie) McPherson of Las Vegas, NV; and Shelly (Steve) Smalling of Clarendon Hills, IL and Las Vegas, NV; and one son, Nic (Heidi Bechtold) of Rochester, NY

She was an accomplished cook and baker and will best be remembered for the gravy she made to accompany the most tender roast beef (“brown the meat until it’s almost burned”), and the sugar cookies she made at Christmas. She enjoyed playing Bridge, singing along to popular songs, and playing games with her grandchildren. She liked to win.

In later life, she had the opportunity to travel with her husband. She truly enjoyed visiting Hawaii and Ireland. Her favorite place, however, was with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband and children, 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (with another on the way), a sister-in-law, Janet McMahon, a brother-in-law, Dan Conry. Many loving and caring nieces and nephews also survive her as well.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Mildred (Ralph) Oestern of Maquoketa, six brothers: Jerry (Helen) McMahon and Paul (Virginia) McMahon, of Waterloo; Joe (Venita) McMahon of Raymar; Bob McMahon of Dewar; Jim (Connie) McMahon of Raymond; and Don (Ida) McMahon of Bakersfield CA.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 Saturday, April 2, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment at a later date, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 6 p.m. vigil service.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, the St. Francis Catholic Worker House, Columbus Catholic High School Football program, or the charity of your choice.

