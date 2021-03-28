July 7, 1947-March 25, 2021

ALLISON-Mary Margaret DeBower, age 73, of Allison, Iowa, was born the daughter of Albert and Doris (Mortvedt) Harms on July 7, 1947, in Waverly, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Mary graduated from Allison-Bristow High School. She attended Luther College and graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Mary also received a Master’s Degree in School Counseling from Iowa State and a Master’s Degree in School Administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

On March 30, 1969, Mary was united in marriage with Russell Dean DeBower in Allison. During her career, Mary taught at United Community School in Boone, Iowa, Collins Community School in Collins, Iowa, and Allison-Bristow Community School in Allison. She taught 4th grade, home economics and was a guidance counselor. She truly loved education and learning. Mary and Russ were also foster parents and opened their home to over 50 children.

Mary was involved at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville, Iowa, including being the children’s choir director. She was active in 4-H as a member, a leader, and a judge for several county fairs. Mary enjoyed gardening, sewing, scrapbooking and boating.