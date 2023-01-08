Mary Mae Jorgensen Alexander

May 15, 1938-December 19, 2022

Mary Mae Alexander, daughter of the late Anton Marinus and Philomena Fae Fah Jorgensen, was born in Bluestem, Washington, on May 15, 1938. Mary peacefully passed away on December 19, 2022. She was 84.

Mary was a lieutenant in the Alaska Civil Air Patrol and was in the drill team. She moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where she met and married Sam Alexander and they had three children. She worked as a cook at Chamberlain Manufacturing, and Pepper’s and Classic Market in Minneapolis. In 2020 she moved to Rochester, Minnesota.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her daughter: Zena (Alexander Oliver) Perkins and her son-in-law, Robert C. Perkins, of Delaware; her sons: Dana Alexander and his wife, Lori, of Rochester, MN; Retired Army Sergeant First Class Sam Alexander and his wife, Yolanda, of Texas; her former daughter-in-law, Tracy Waldman; her grandchildren: Casie Alexander of St. Paul, MN; Quin Alexander of Minneapolis, MN; US Coast Guard 2nd Class Petty Officer Robert C. Oliver of Florida; Samantha E. Oliver of New York, NY; Brian D. (Dantley) Oliver of Freehold, NJ; Sam Alexander III of Columbus, OH; and Maryssa (Dawon) Harvey of Virginia; her 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, her special little pen-pal, and many loving longtime friends. She is also survived by her brother: John A. Jorgensen of Seattle, WA.

A memorial service and celebration of Mary’s life is planned for Wednesday, January 11, at noon CST at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2300 Viola Heights Drive NE, Rochester, MN.