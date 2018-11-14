Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary M. Steimel

EAGLE CENTER — Mary M. Steimel, 85, of Eagle Center, died Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Jesup, daughter of Fred and Eva Etringer Meier. She married Melvin W. Steimel on Sept. 30, 1953, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He died July 24, 2013.

Mary was a farm wife and also was employed with Covenant Medical Center, working in the cafeteria.

Survived by: seven daughters, Peggy (Ron) Sole of Randolph, Minn, Patty (Joe) Disch of Davenport, Judy (Gale) Holm of Bellevue, Linda (Leo) Schaefer of Waterloo, Diane (Tim) Brandhorst of Brooklyn, Iowa, Kathy (Bob) Fischels of Dysart and Lisa Headington of Eagle Center; two sons, Ted (Marcia) Steimel Eagle Center, and Leo Steimel of Eagle Center; 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Anna Reuter, Rita Smith, Maxine Schmitz, Fredrick (Stella) Meier, Eva Schmitz, Bernie Meier, Phyllis (Don) Reiter and Kenneth (Moe) Meier; and a brother-in-law, Loren Steimel.

Preceded in death by: a son, Dennis Steimel; a grandson, Troy Brandhorst; a brother, Joseph Meier; six brothers-in-law, Maurice Reiter, Tom Smith, Jim Schmitz, Bob Schmitz, Lewis Steimel and Ray Fischels; and four sisters-in-law, Judy Meier, Winnie Fischels, Arlus Steimel and Ruth Steimel.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery, all in Eagle Center. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday with a 3 p.m. rosary and an 8 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services Saturday.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychffgrarup.com.

