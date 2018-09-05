LA PORTE CITY — Mary M. Schneider, 78, of La Porte City, formerly of Dubuque and Evansdale, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Covenant Medical Center.
She was born May 1, 1940, in Dubuque, daughter of Arnold and Francis Wickman Schneider. She married James Crimmins in Dubuque; they were later divorced.
Mary worked as a daycare provider and foster mother for many years.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.
Survived by: three daughters, Sherri Jackson of La Porte City, Sandra Crimmins of Jacksonville, Fla., and Susan Crimmins of Waterloo; two sons, Richard Crimmins of West Des Moines and Randy (Sandy) Zaug of Hazleton; eight grandchildren, Josh (Lyndsay) Petersen of Parkersburg, Jesse (Elaine) Petersen of Waukee, Ren (CJ) Nichols of Waterloo, Tyler Crimmins of West Des Moines, Mackenzie (Casey) Kluesner of Des Moines, Jayme (Randy) Van Brocklin of Independence, Andrew Zaug of Fort Dodge and Samantha (Michael) Fuller of Waverly; eight great-grandchildren, Halie, Olivia, Jack and Maxwell Petersen, Greysen Petersen, Zoie Van Brocklin, Paxton and Phoebe Fuller; a sister, Kay (Gene) Bakey of Arizona; a brother, Mike (Sally) Schneider of Dubuque; two sisters-in-law, Delores Schneider of Oregon and Mary L. Schneider of Wisconsin; and a brother-in-law, Len Sindt of Delhi.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Charlie, Ed and Steven Schneider; and four sisters, Jan Langevin, Elaine Sindt and Sue Ellen and Jean, both in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Family will receive friends for an hour before services at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar St., La Porte City 50651.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
