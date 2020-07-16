Mary M. Meihost

(1934—2020)
Mary Margaret Meihost, 85 of Denver, Iowa and formerly Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.
Mary was born on October 14, 1934, in Chickasaw County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Johanna (Hoffman) Jacobs. She graduated from St. Mary’s School, North Washington in 1952. Mary was united in marriage to Paul Meihost on February 14, 1956, at I.C. Catholic Church in North Washington. In 1978, Mary started working at the Bremer County Care Facility in rural Waverly (later named the Larrabee Center). She retired on October 27, 1995, after seventeen years of service.
Mary is survived by; five children, Duane Meihost of Frederika, Iowa, Gayle (Dennis) Gentz of Waterloo, Iowa, Sandra (Randy) Taylor of Ionia, Iowa, Don Meihost of Waverly, Iowa, Julie (Bill) Root of Tripoli, Iowa; fifteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a sister Rita (Leo) Rasing of New Hampton.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Meihost; two sisters, Helen (Dean) Chambers and JoAnn (Raymond) Meihost; and five brothers, John (Bev) Jacobs, Leo Jacobs, Linus (Marilyn) Jacobs, Francis (Josie) Jacobs, and Melvin (infancy) Jacobs.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial on 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Doug Wathier officiating. The service will be live streamed on St. Mary’s Facebook page. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or to the Larrabee Center, 114 10th St. SW in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family 319-352-1187.
