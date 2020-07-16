Mary M. Meihost

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1934—2020)

Mary Margaret Meihost, 85 of Denver, Iowa and formerly Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Mary was born on October 14, 1934, in Chickasaw County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Johanna (Hoffman) Jacobs. She graduated from St. Mary’s School, North Washington in 1952. Mary was united in marriage to Paul Meihost on February 14, 1956, at I.C. Catholic Church in North Washington. In 1978, Mary started working at the Bremer County Care Facility in rural Waverly (later named the Larrabee Center). She retired on October 27, 1995, after seventeen years of service.

Mary is survived by; five children, Duane Meihost of Frederika, Iowa, Gayle (Dennis) Gentz of Waterloo, Iowa, Sandra (Randy) Taylor of Ionia, Iowa, Don Meihost of Waverly, Iowa, Julie (Bill) Root of Tripoli, Iowa; fifteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a sister Rita (Leo) Rasing of New Hampton.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Meihost; two sisters, Helen (Dean) Chambers and JoAnn (Raymond) Meihost; and five brothers, John (Bev) Jacobs, Leo Jacobs, Linus (Marilyn) Jacobs, Francis (Josie) Jacobs, and Melvin (infancy) Jacobs.