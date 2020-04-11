Mary M. Connell Davis

(1921-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Mary Margaret Connell Davis, 98, of Cedar Falls, passed away Friday, April 10. Mary was a resident of Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.
She was born June 12, 1921, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Margaret Morgan Connell and Charles John Connell. Mary attended St. Patrick Grade School, graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1938, and attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She married Grant Beryl Davis on April 19, 1941, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He died Aug. 18, 1994.
Survivors: five children, Thomas (Janice) Davis of Cedar Falls, James (Jacquline) Davis of Greenwood Village, Colo., Grant Davis of Seminole, Fla., Mary Katherine (Dana) Crawford of Chandler, Ariz., and Stephen Davis of Scottsdale, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Hillary Davis, Peter, Matthew and Thomas Davis, Nikki Davis Basso, Ashley Davis, Christopher Rainbow, Morgan Long, Elizabeth Parcels, and Sarah O'Brien; 17 great-grandchildren, Riley, Sean, and Brady Davis, Catherine and Mary Davis, Anna Davis, McLane and Weslee Basso, Makael and Christopher Rainbow, Luke, Benjamin, and Isabella Long, Carter and Cameron Parcels, Casey and Kylie O'Brien; and a brother, Charles (Joanne) Connell of Irving, Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Grant; a daughter, Judith; two sisters, Jane (Richard) Nehlsen and Margaret Ann (Tom) Benda; two brothers, Phillip (Isabel) Connell, and James (Anne) Connell; and a daughter-in-law, Jane (McLaughlin) Davis.
Services: Private family services will be Wednesday, April 15, at St. Patrick Church, Cedar Falls, with interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. At a later date, a celebration of Mary's life along with a celebration of Mass will be held. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
