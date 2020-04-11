Mary M. Connell Davis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1921-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Mary Margaret Connell Davis, 98, of Cedar Falls, passed away Friday, April 10. Mary was a resident of Deery Suites in Cedar Falls.

She was born June 12, 1921, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Margaret Morgan Connell and Charles John Connell. Mary attended St. Patrick Grade School, graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1938, and attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She married Grant Beryl Davis on April 19, 1941, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He died Aug. 18, 1994.

Survivors: five children, Thomas (Janice) Davis of Cedar Falls, James (Jacquline) Davis of Greenwood Village, Colo., Grant Davis of Seminole, Fla., Mary Katherine (Dana) Crawford of Chandler, Ariz., and Stephen Davis of Scottsdale, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Hillary Davis, Peter, Matthew and Thomas Davis, Nikki Davis Basso, Ashley Davis, Christopher Rainbow, Morgan Long, Elizabeth Parcels, and Sarah O'Brien; 17 great-grandchildren, Riley, Sean, and Brady Davis, Catherine and Mary Davis, Anna Davis, McLane and Weslee Basso, Makael and Christopher Rainbow, Luke, Benjamin, and Isabella Long, Carter and Cameron Parcels, Casey and Kylie O'Brien; and a brother, Charles (Joanne) Connell of Irving, Texas.