Mary M. Brandes

(1932-2020)
WATERLOO — Mary Margaret Brandes, 87, of Iowa City and formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 3, at Oaknoll of neuroendocrine cancer.
She was born July 22, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Elmer A. Brandes and Ruth M. (Tyson) Brandes. She grew up on their family farm in Mount Vernon Township. Mary graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1949 and received a bachelor of arts degree in zoology from Carleton College, Northfield, Minn., in 1953.
Her working career included laboratory technology, residence hall counseling, middle school teaching at North Shore Day School, Evanston, Ill., and junior high science textbook editing. She moved to Iowa City in 1963 and began a 32-year career at the University of Iowa as a research assistant, first in the physiology department, then in pediatric oncology. During this time Mary spent eight summers working at the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory in Salsbury Cove, Maine.
Mary volunteered at the Iowa City Crisis Center, University of Iowa Museum of Art, and Retired Seniors Volunteer Program.
Survivors: Mary is survived by her cousin James’ widow, Mary Jane Brandes, and her son Matthew Brandes, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; cousin John (LaNell) Brandes, Denver, Iowa and their children Alyssa Hamlyn and Linda Brandes; many friends and extended relations.
Preceded in death by: her parents, a cousin, James Brandes and his son, Michael Brandes.
Celebration of Life: 2 to 4 p.m. April 4 The Studio at Oaknoll, 1 Oaknoll Place, Iowa City. Mary deeded her body to the University of Iowa Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology for education and research purposes.
Memorials: to MDI Biological Laboratory, Salisbury Cove, Maine, https:/mdibl.orgsupport or University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer https:/donate.givetoiowa.org/ to support Neuroendocrine Tumor Research.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
The family thanks the staff at Oaknoll and all her health care providers at UIHC for their assistance and care for Mary over the last 20 years. Her rare condition never took away her strong mind, sly humor, and endless enthusiasm for art, science, nature and politics.
