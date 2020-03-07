Mary M. Brandes

(1932-2020)

WATERLOO — Mary Margaret Brandes, 87, of Iowa City and formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 3, at Oaknoll of neuroendocrine cancer.

She was born July 22, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Elmer A. Brandes and Ruth M. (Tyson) Brandes. She grew up on their family farm in Mount Vernon Township. Mary graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1949 and received a bachelor of arts degree in zoology from Carleton College, Northfield, Minn., in 1953.

Her working career included laboratory technology, residence hall counseling, middle school teaching at North Shore Day School, Evanston, Ill., and junior high science textbook editing. She moved to Iowa City in 1963 and began a 32-year career at the University of Iowa as a research assistant, first in the physiology department, then in pediatric oncology. During this time Mary spent eight summers working at the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory in Salsbury Cove, Maine.

Mary volunteered at the Iowa City Crisis Center, University of Iowa Museum of Art, and Retired Seniors Volunteer Program.

