Mary Lynn Young

(1949-2018)

WATERLOO — Mary Lynn Young, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 22, after a fight with cancer.

She was born on March 8, 1949, in Sumner, to Fredrick and Mary Elizabeth Ambrose. She married William Young on Aug. 9, 1986.

Mary Lynn grew up in Gilbertville. After her marriage, they moved to the Chicago area where she worked as an administrator for Midwest Center Healthcare for 20 years.

Survivors: her husband; stepchildren, William R. Young and Suzanne Bose; three sisters, Marsha (Terry) Gibbs of Waterloo, Rebecca (Michael) McKenzie, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lisa Ambrose of Austin, Texas; five brothers, Joseph (Louella) Ambrose and John (Denise) Ambrose, both of Waterloo, Tom (Lorista) Ambrose of New Hartford, Pat (Carol) Ambrose of Jesup and Mike (Cheri) Ambrose of Austin, Texas.

Preceded in death by: her daughter, Kandle Lynn Burrage; her brothers, James Ambrose and Terrance Ambrose; and her parents.

Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 8, with brunch to be served during this time at the Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Drive, Waterloo.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: to Mayo Clinic Cancer Center or any cancer research of choice.

Mary Lynn was a beautiful gift to her husband, family and friends. She devoted her life to all by loving deeply, caring compassionately, giving generously, and serving as a beacon of strength. All are welcome to join us as we celebrate Mary Lynn’s life.

