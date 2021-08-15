September 4, 1965-October 13, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Diamond Event Center, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls, Iowa from 2- 4 PM with a brief program at 3 PM. Masks will be required.

Mary Lynn Taylor, was born September 4, 1965, to Richard Brent Taylor and Janice McDonough Taylor in Waterloo, Iowa where she grew up with her two sisters Anne and Dawn. Mary was the neighborhood director, the teacher and the overall fearless leader.

Mary graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Elementary Education. At the Cedar Falls Tourism Bureau Mary began her career in community involvement eventually moving to the University of Northern Iowa where she became the Director of Marketing.

Mary found her true calling as the Director of Development at the Western Home Communities. Spending time with residents was her great joy. She helped secure major gifts for Jorgensen Plaza, Diamond Event Center, Nation Cottage, Thuesen Cottage, Deery Suites and The Grosse Aquatic and Wellness Center.