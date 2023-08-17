July 7, 1936—August 13, 2023
Mary Louise Reuter, 87, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 13 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born July 7, 1936 in Chickasaw County, daughter of Mathias and Grace Hunemiller Palmersheim. She married Paul Reuter on Sept., 7, 1957 in Elma, Iowa.
Mary graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy, Elma, Iowa.
Mrs. Rueter was employed with Covenant Medical Center in the business office for 21 years. She was active in her faith community at St. Edward Church.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Jack Reuter of Huron, Ohio; three daughters, Barbara (Joe) Dierickx of DeWitt, Iowa, Sandra (Bill) Vaughan of Killeen, Texas, and Diane (Dan) Christensen of West Des Moines; eight grandchildren; her sister, Rita Rosauer of Waterloo; her sister-in-law Helen Palmersheim of Greeley, Iowa.
Preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Williams and Shirley Chihak; two brothers, Ronald Palmersheim and Martin Palmersheim in infancy; and two brothers-in-law, Don Rosauer and Paul Chihak.
Service will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary and a 6:00 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday.
Memorials: may be established at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
