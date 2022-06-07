October 21, 1932-June 2, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Mary Louise Cordes, 89, Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Deery Suites at the Western Home.

Mary was born October 21, 1932 in Cedar Falls to the late Will E. and Esther M. (Thierman) Fruchtenicht. Following her graduation from high school, she married Vernon John Cordes on August 8, 1952 in Cedar Falls. The couple were blessed with three sons: Rod, Steve and Dan. Mary worked as a bookkeeper with Vernon at Ubben Building Supply Inc. for several years when they bought the business in 1966 and worked together for over 50 years before retiring.

Mary was affectionately known as “Military Mary” for her direct but loving manner. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Lake Ponderosa for over 20 years and loved all animals, especially horses.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years; sons, Rod (Delaine), Steve (Pam) and Dan Cordes; grandchildren, Sara (Brian), Krystle (Joe), Nick (Amber), Devyn, Sean, Timber (Aaron), Courtney, AJ and Drew; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Owen, Collin, Elizabeth, Allison, Sloane, Dawsyn, Dallas, Ella and Rhett; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Daran Cordes; brothers, Harry and Bob; a niece, Julie (Fruchtenicht) Haes, and nephew Randy Cordes.

Mary’s funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 10th, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 9th at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home; resuming at 9:00 AM on Friday at the church until the time of service. The committal for Mary will be at 1:00 PM on Friday at Elmwood Cemetery, Dike. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for a future charitable donation.