ELK RUN HEIGHTS — Mary Lou Wurtz, 85, of Elk Run Heights, died Monday, March 9, at home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Evansdale, daughter of William A. and Jennie Mahanna Neith. She married Donald G. Wurtz on Aug. 28, 1955, at First Reformed Church in Evansdale. She worked at the Woolworths and at the Home Bakery in Waterloo. She married Don Wurtz in 1953. She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Evansdale.
Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Jenny of Waterloo; three sons, Gary of Elk Run Heights, Richard (Ute) of Purcellville, Va., and Paul (Lori) of Elk Run Heights; six grandchildren, Eric, Allison, Victoria, Maximillian, Alexander and Richard Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Gauge, Cannon, Everleigh, Abigail and Eleanor; and a brother, William A. Neith of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother in infancy; her sisters, Helen Neith Haberstitch and Norma Jean Neith Cummings; sisters-in-law, Mary Beth Neith, Geraldine Wurtz Thompson, Pauline Wurtz Morgan, Georgia Wurtz Davis and Vivian Wurtz Abels; brothers-in-law, Daniel “Pat” Haberstitch, Duane Cummings, Wayne Davis, Edmund Morgan and Meryl Thompson; father-in-law, George Washington Wurtz; and mother-in-law. Daisy Mae Patten Wurtz.
Memorial Service: will be held a later date with internment at Poyner Cemetery, Gilbertville.
Memorials: to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 610 S. Evans Road, Evansdale, IA, 50707, or Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave., No. 401, Waterloo, IA, 50702.
“Rigg” loved to go on car rides around the area and sit on the porch to talk with family and watch the grandchildren and great-grandchildren play in the yard. Her favorite places were the patio and the front living room where she kept a keen eye on the neighborhood happenings.
