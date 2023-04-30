Mary Lou (Smithling) Rains
October 7, 1953-November 28, 2022
Mary Lou (Smithling) Rains, age 69, of Azle, Texas died November 28, 2022. Born in Waterloo, Iowa Oct. 7, 1953 to Melvin and Beatrice (Nelson) Smithling. She is survived by her 2 sons Adam and Aaron; four grandchildren, Johnathan, Ruby, Ryder and Beatrice. Graduated from West High, Waterloo. Married to Craig Rains in 1971. The family relocated to San Diego, CA in 1984. After Craig's passing in 2017, Mary joined her son Aaron and his family in Texas until her death. A small gathering will be held in Waterloo on May 6th, 2023. Contact Aaron for more information aerains21@hotmail.com
