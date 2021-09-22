June 2, 1927-September 20, 2021

WAVERLY-Mary Lou “Squirt” Smith, 94 of Waverly, Iowa and formerly from Cedar Falls passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her son’s residence in rural Shell Rock.

Mary Lou Smith was born on June 2, 1927, the daughter of John Edward and Annie Louise (Barth) Dorman in Greene, Iowa. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1945. On October 31, 1946, she was united in marriage to Orville James Smith. Mary Lou worked at John Deere in Waterloo before becoming a domestic engineer and raising her family.

She enjoyed playing the piano at her church and fishing the Mississippi River.

Survivors are her three sons and their wives, Bruce (Becky) Smith of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Gary (Alena) Smith of Shell Rock, Iowa, and Perry (Cindy) Smith of Houston, Minnesota; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and a sister, Vesta M. Warrick of Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville James Smith; two sons, Alan L. and Kevin J. Smith; two brothers, Harold and Percy Dorman and two sisters, Marcella Carlson and Marie Murray.