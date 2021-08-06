Mary Lou Shimp

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton. Visitation will at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 6th. and will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials will be directed to the First Baptist Church. Masks are optional and not required. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Mary Lou was born June 14, 1927, in Winthrop, IA. She was raised by her mother, Alice Emily (Scott) Ball and stepfather, Frank Ball in Winthrop. After her graduation from Winthrop High School, she was united in marriage to Robert Leslie Shimp on June 20, 1948, at the First Baptist Church in Dunkerton. They made their home and raised their family together in Dunkerton. Mary Lou worked as the bookkeeper for the family construction business. After retirement they enjoyed traveling and wintering in the south. Robert preceded her in death on February 9, 1997. Mary Lou was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church and was active in her church stewardship life. She enjoyed Bible study club, Garden club, Red Hats club and being with her children and grandchildren.