TRAER — Mary Lou Reynolds, 82, of Traer, died Saturday, Nov. 17, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.

Mary Louise Reynolds was born Oct. 13, 1936, daughter of Russell and Pauline (Smith) Johnson. She graduated from Lennox High School then married Gordon Neil Reynolds.

She worked for the Traer Supermarket.

Survived by: two daughters, Lynn (Kendall) Staker and Beth Morrison both of Traer; a brother, Theodore Johnson of Washington D.C.; sister, Peg Sandven of Arizona; seven grandchildren, Leigh (Tyler) Sell of Traer, Megan Staker of San Francisco, Calif., Brent (Danielle) Staker of Bristow, Rhiannon (Thad) Dearth of Ohi,; Katie Morrison of Iowa City and Scott and Tyler Morrison of Traer; and six great-grandchildren, Molly, Lily, Wesley, Alexis, Kallie and Avianna.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, James “J.R.”; and her sister, Jeanie Fillipi.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer; visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home; burial at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

After retiring, Mary Lou enjoyed reading and watching television. Mary Lou most enjoyed shopping at Younkers, eating at McDonalds and going to the casino. She was a very determined woman with a mind of her own. She was very caring and found a new calling in life when the grandchildren arrived and she was able to help with their care and activities.

