(1936-2018)
TRAER — Mary Lou Reynolds, 82, of Traer, died Saturday, Nov. 17, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.
Mary Louise Reynolds was born Oct. 13, 1936, daughter of Russell and Pauline (Smith) Johnson. She graduated from Lennox High School then married Gordon Neil Reynolds.
She worked for the Traer Supermarket.
Survived by: two daughters, Lynn (Kendall) Staker and Beth Morrison both of Traer; a brother, Theodore Johnson of Washington D.C.; sister, Peg Sandven of Arizona; seven grandchildren, Leigh (Tyler) Sell of Traer, Megan Staker of San Francisco, Calif., Brent (Danielle) Staker of Bristow, Rhiannon (Thad) Dearth of Ohi,; Katie Morrison of Iowa City and Scott and Tyler Morrison of Traer; and six great-grandchildren, Molly, Lily, Wesley, Alexis, Kallie and Avianna.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, James “J.R.”; and her sister, Jeanie Fillipi.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer; visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home; burial at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
After retiring, Mary Lou enjoyed reading and watching television. Mary Lou most enjoyed shopping at Younkers, eating at McDonalds and going to the casino. She was a very determined woman with a mind of her own. She was very caring and found a new calling in life when the grandchildren arrived and she was able to help with their care and activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.