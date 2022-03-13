April 16, 1927-March 3, 2022

Mary Lou Murphy Carroll, 94, of Friendship Village Wellspring Health Center, Waterloo, formerly of Des Moines and Sebring, Florida, died Thursday, March 3 at the Health Center.

She was born April 16, 1927 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Clark and Julia Haurum Henry. She married William Patrick Murphy on Oct. 11, 1947 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1973. She later married Thomas Carroll in Florida who then preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2005.

Mary Lou graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1944. In her early years, she worked for the Waterloo Courier and a bank corporation. Mary Lou left the work force to raise her children and when she returned to the work force, she was an administrative assistant for the State of Iowa Treasurer, and a deputy auditor for the Polk County Auditor’s Office, both in Des Moines.

Survivors include: two daughters, Cindy (Joe) Murphy Feiden of Springfield, IL. and Joanne (Bob) Leavens of Huxley, Iowa; a son, Tim Murphy of Des Moines; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Murphy of Coralville; seven grandchildren, Erin Murphy, Meredith (Eric) Jacobson, Annie Feiden, Nicholas (Alyssa) Leavens, Tracy (Dan) Kroeger, Patrick (Zuleyma) Murphy, and Kathleen (Robert) Tonnies; seven great-grandchildren, Ben, Allie, Adelle, William, Lea, Murphy, and June.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by: her parents, both her husbands; a son, Michael Murphy; and two sisters, Helen Barcus and Jean Kammeyer.

Mary Lou was a member of Phi Tau Omega Sorority in Des Moines. She traveled extensively through the Friendship Force Organization, whose mission it was to “promote friendship and goodwill through international homestay exchanges.” Mary Lou visited Korea, Ireland, Austria, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, she took 12 cruises and spent much of her retirement playing bridge, reading, and spending time with family. Mary Lou was married to Bill for 25 years before he died. She was active in the Cursillo Movement in Des Moines and Waterloo, and was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 Saturday, March 19, at the Chapel/Event Center at Friendship Village, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will be present to reminisce with the public an hour prior to the service. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

