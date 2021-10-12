 Skip to main content
Mary Lou “Lou" McCalley

January 4, 1937-October 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Mary Lou “Lou” McCalley, 84, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. She was born Jan. 4, 1937 in Waterloo, the daughter of Henry F. and Clara R. Sommerfelt Heideman. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1955. Lou married Richard L. “Dick” McCalley Dec. 22, 1956 in Waterloo, he died March 15, 2018. She was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog, Bridget, and also enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Survived by: two children, Debra Knight‚ and Robert “Bob” (Cindy) McCalley‚ both of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Knight‚ Waterloo, Nicole (Josh) Kullen‚ Dike, and Collin (Jenn) McCalley‚ Dubuque; four great-grandchildren, Tyson Knight, Reagan Kullen, Colt Kullen, and Beau McCalley; and a sister, Marie Brock‚ Sumner‚ WA.

Preceded in death by: parents and husband; a sister, Janet Buchan; and two brothers, Richard and James Heideman.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service—Kimball Chapel. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service—Kimball Chapel. Memorials: to the family. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com

