(1937-2020)

WAVERLY -- Mary Lou Kelly, 82, of Waverly, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

She was born Nov. 23, 1937, in Rochester, Minn., daughter of Laurence and Ariel (Rockne) Carver. On Sept. 10, 1960, she married William Kelly at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Mary Lou graduated from Waverly High School in 1955. She then attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, graduating in 1959. Mary Lou had been employed in banking and later in social work in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: her sons and their families, Steven (Julie) Kelly and their children Nicole of Round Rock, Texas, and Jarod of Weslaco, Texas, and Stuart (Kelly) Kelly and their children Brayden (Sarah) Kelly of Pflugerville, Texas, and Kailey and Calvin Rindels of Waverly; a sister, Joie (Richard) Cole of Decorah; a brother, Michael (Carmela) Carver of Urbandale; Dr. Tom (Donna) Kelly of Austin, Texas; and many nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and brothers-in-law Dr. Clarkson (Phyllis) Kelly, and Dr. James (Betty) Kelly.