(1937-2020)
WAVERLY -- Mary Lou Kelly, 82, of Waverly, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born Nov. 23, 1937, in Rochester, Minn., daughter of Laurence and Ariel (Rockne) Carver. On Sept. 10, 1960, she married William Kelly at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Mary Lou graduated from Waverly High School in 1955. She then attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, graduating in 1959. Mary Lou had been employed in banking and later in social work in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.
Survivors: her sons and their families, Steven (Julie) Kelly and their children Nicole of Round Rock, Texas, and Jarod of Weslaco, Texas, and Stuart (Kelly) Kelly and their children Brayden (Sarah) Kelly of Pflugerville, Texas, and Kailey and Calvin Rindels of Waverly; a sister, Joie (Richard) Cole of Decorah; a brother, Michael (Carmela) Carver of Urbandale; Dr. Tom (Donna) Kelly of Austin, Texas; and many nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and brothers-in-law Dr. Clarkson (Phyllis) Kelly, and Dr. James (Betty) Kelly.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials: to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Mary Lou was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She has counseled many Hodgkin's patients and was often called on for insight and prayer by those in need. She received great satisfaction out of her relationships with her sons and their families.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
218 2nd St. SE
P.O. Box 215
Waverly, IA 50677
10:30AM
2700 Horton Road
Waverly, IA 50677
