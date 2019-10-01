Johnson, Mary Lou, age 81 of Coon Rapids, passed away September 19, 2019.
She was born to Peter and Mary Graf on October 28, 1937 in Mason City, IA. Mary Lou graduated in 1955 from Holy Family Catholic School.
Preceded in death by husband, Jerald. Survived by siblings, Patricia Patrick, John Graf (Margaret), Michael Graf and Charles Graf (Pauline); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials preferred to JA Wedum Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, October 4 at the Church of the Epiphany, 11001 Hanson Blvd NW, Coon Rapids. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel, (763) 767-1000.
