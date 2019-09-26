(1935-2019)
WATERLOO — Mary “Lou” Isley, 83, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House.
She was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Osceola, daughter of William and Wilma (Powell) James. She married Charles Isley on Jan. 22, 1955, at Washington Chapel in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death in 2011.
Lou graduated from Leon High School and moved to Waterloo, where she worked in the offices at Rath Packing Co. She worked for Kmart as a sales associate for 20 years before retiring in 1998.
Survived by: two sons, Ron (Miyuki) Isley of Richland, Mich., and Brian (Cathy) Isley of Mediapolis; and four grandchildren, Eric, Leanne, Leif and Anthony Isley.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her daughter, Susan Isley; two sisters, Marceline Wilma Laffoon and Linda Kay James; and two brothers, Herbert Francis James and William Merle James.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church of Waterloo, with burial at Waterloo Memorial Park. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Lou was an avid reader. She loved being outside and enjoyed gardening and yard work. Lou was also a longtime member at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church where she had many friends.
