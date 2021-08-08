WATERLOO-Mary Lou Frizell, 80, of Waterloo, died Fri., Aug. 6, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born April 8, 1941, in Waterloo the daughter of James and Narvel Weems Montgomery. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. She married Richard Frizell on Dec. 24, 1964, in Waterloo, they were later divorced. She worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing, John Deere for 28 years, retiring 12/31/2001, and Waterloo Community Schools. She was a member of Corinthian Baptist Church. Survived by: a daughter, Angela (Darnell) Jones of Waterloo; 2 sons, Eddie (Genet) of Loretto, MN, Marvin (Elizabeth) of Dallas, TX; 10 grandchildren, and 3 sisters, Bonnie (Ira) Frizell, Eva Culp, Lorraine (Otis) Gaston all of Waterloo. Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Connie Broady; a sister, Narvel Partee and 7 brothers, Robert, James Jr., Alfred, Willie, Curtis, Ennis and Glenn Montgomery. Services: will be held 11 a.m. Fri., Aug. 13, 2021, at Union Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to the family at 1728 Dearborn Ave. Waterloo, IA 50707. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. www.kearnsfuneralservice.com