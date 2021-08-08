April 8, 1941-August 6, 2021
WATERLOO-Mary Lou Frizell, 80, of Waterloo, died Fri., Aug. 6, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born April 8, 1941, in Waterloo the daughter of James and Narvel Weems Montgomery. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School and attended Hawkeye Community College. She married Richard Frizell on Dec. 24, 1964, in Waterloo, they were later divorced. She worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing, John Deere for 28 years, retiring 12/31/2001, and Waterloo Community Schools. She was a member of Corinthian Baptist Church. Survived by: a daughter, Angela (Darnell) Jones of Waterloo; 2 sons, Eddie (Genet) of Loretto, MN, Marvin (Elizabeth) of Dallas, TX; 10 grandchildren, and 3 sisters, Bonnie (Ira) Frizell, Eva Culp, Lorraine (Otis) Gaston all of Waterloo. Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Connie Broady; a sister, Narvel Partee and 7 brothers, Robert, James Jr., Alfred, Willie, Curtis, Ennis and Glenn Montgomery. Services: will be held 11 a.m. Fri., Aug. 13, 2021, at Union Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church. Memorials: may be directed to the family at 1728 Dearborn Ave. Waterloo, IA 50707. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. www.kearnsfuneralservice.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.