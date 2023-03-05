December 18, 1933-February 23, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Mary Lou Costa, 89 of Cedar Falls, died on 2/23/2023. She was born 12/18/1933 in Merced, California, to Tony and Mary (Fernandes) Mendonca. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Costa; son-in-law, Joseph Alemao; and 3 siblings. She is survived by her children: Luann (Gary L. Johnson) Alemao-Johnson of Cedar Falls and Bruce (Teresa) Costa of Parkersburg; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 10:00 am Tuesday, 3/7/2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation 3:30-5:00 pm on Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before service at church. Full obituary and livestream at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
