CEDAR FALLS — Mary Lee Teel, 66, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 12, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born Sept. 21, 1951, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Donald and Kathryn (Hansen) Dix. She married Mike Della Penna on Aug. 8, 1971, in New Hartford, and he died July 7, 1983. She married Dan Teel on April 26, 1984, in Waterloo.
She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1969 and earned her BA in English with a teaching endorsement from the University of Northern Iowa in 1973. She was employed with the Cedar Falls Community School District as an eighth-grade English teacher at Holmes Junior High.
Survivors: her husband; three sons, Chad (Stacey) Teel of Jupiter, Fla., Ryan (Katie) Teel of Johnston and Nicholas (Karrie) Teel of Chicago; a daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Kramp of Lake Geneva, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Kalen and Kylie Kramp, Jensen Teel, MaKenna and Myles Teel, Brenna and Kenzie Teel; her mother, of Cedar Falls; and a brother, Ron (Ruth) Dix of Boise, Idaho.
Preceded in death by: her father.
Memorial services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be distributed to Mary’s favorite charities.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.