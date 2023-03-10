September 18, 1938-February 25, 2023

Mary Lee Greer was born September 18, 1938, in Attala County, Mississippi to the late George and Annie Glee Greer. In addition to Mary this union yielded three sisters Katherine (Richard) Weatherby, Betty Jo Weatherby, and Minne Harmon of Sallis, Mississippi and brothers Percy Greer of Waterloo, Iowa and the late Moses, Dave E, David “Hut”, and George Greer Jr.

Mary married Jessie Lee Nash in 1958. They were blessed with Annie Viola (deceased) and Annie Pearl Jones (deceased), Jessie Brad of Southfield, MI, Bobbie Walker, Bettie Ann Johnson, Joyce Davis, Jessie (Rosie) Nash all of Waterloo Iowa and Dorothy Fullilove of Springfield, Illinois.

Mary was educated in the Attala County School System in Sallis, MS. She gave her life to Christ at an early age and joined Center Ridge Church in Attala County. She later joined St John Church of the First Born a Rock Foundation, in Waterloo, IA, where her brother Bishop George Greer Jr was the pastor. She was a committed member who faithfully paid tithes and loved to attend prayer meetings.

Family and friends appreciated her outgoing and giving personality. She was known to be a hard worker, and a great homemaker. After working 25 years as a housekeeper at Heartland Inn in Waterloo, Iowa she retired and did some of the things she enjoyed, like traveling and spending time with her family.

Mary loved music, and she really enjoyed 1st Saturday and local gospel musicals, as well as choir days. Her preferences went beyond gospel music quartets, she also liked R&B and even a little 2PAC. While she was an avid fan of basketball and music, serving God and her family were at the top of her list of priorities. One of the areas she exemplified her love for her family was through her cooking. One relative commented that “She made the best soul food, sweet tea, peanut brittle, and egg pie.”

On February 25, 2023, in the presence of her loving family, Mary Lee Nash made her ascent into Glory and the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her mother and father George and Annie Glee Greer; two daughters Annie Viola and Annie Pearl Jones; three grandchildren Robert, Joshua, Markisha and one great-grandson Kingston. She leaves to mourn a host of 22 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.