Mary Lee Kuttler, 95, formerly of Waterloo passed away April 4 in Lakewood, CO. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Erna Meewes and husband Kenneth Kuttler. Survived by daughters Kathleen Kuttler (Mary Laktos) of San Diego, CA and Barbara Hosler (James Tully) of Littleton, CO. Also survived by nephew Jeff Holmes (Angie) of Vinton, IA, and numerous loving friends. She will be buried with her husband at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.