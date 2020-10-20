Mary L. Taylor

Mary Lynn Taylor, was born September 4, 1965, to Richard Brent Taylor and Janice McDonough Taylor in Waterloo, Iowa where she grew up with her sisters Anne and Dawn. Mary was the neighborhood director, the teacher and the overall fearless leader.

Mary graduated from the University of Iowa and with a degree in Elementary Education. At the Cedar Falls Tourism Bureau Mary began her career in community involvement eventually moving to the University of Northern Iowa where she became the Director of Marketing.

Mary found her true calling as the Director of Development at the Western Home Communities. Spending time with residents was a great joy. She helped secure major gifts for Jorgensen Plaza, Diamond Event Center, Nation Cottage, Thuesen Cottage, Deery Suites and The Grosse Aquatic and Wellness Center.

One of Mary’s passions was downtown Cedar Falls. As a result of her numerous community involvement efforts Mary earned the prestigious Cedar Falls Representative Citizen Award in 2018.

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Richard, Grandparents Edgar and Netha McDonough, Peter and Frances Taylor. She is survived by her mother Janice of Waterloo, sisters Anne Taylor (Chris Limburg) and Dawn Taylor of Ames, Goddaughter Katie Freeland and several nieces and nephews.

