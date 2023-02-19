August 9, 1927-February 8, 2023

Mary L. Roan, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023, at the age of 95. She was born Mary Lou Hixson to Lester and Donna (Allen) Hixson in Mt Pleasant, Iowa on August 9, 1927.

After graduating from high school in New London, Iowa, Mary attended Iowa Wesleyan College where she met the love of her life, Martin Roan. They were married on February 15, 1947. They began their family in Keokuk, Iowa before moving to Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Mary was very dedicated to her Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and School. She took great pride in volunteering and belonged to many charitable organizations including the Cedar Falls Chapter of TTT. Mary and Marty shared a love of golf and enjoyed many years of golf and social activities at Beaver Hills Country Club in which they were founding members.

Mary worked in the Registrar’s Office at the University of Northern Iowa before retiring to Sun City West, Arizona. In retirement they enjoyed golfing and socializing with many friends including those from Cedar Falls and Keokuk, for over 30 years.

After Marty passed, Mary moved to Wisconsin to be near her two daughters and three grandchildren enjoying her last years at Kirkland Crossing Independent Living in Pewaukee. While there she served on several committees including the Spiritual Committee. She also donated her time by knitting hundreds of baby hats and blankets for the Waukesha Memorial Hospital NICU.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Roan. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Jenifer Roan, Oconomowoc, WI and Angela (Brian) Inloes, Delafield, WI and grandchildren Emma (Tyler) DeBehnke, John Inloes and Mary Kate Inloes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Chapel at Kirkland Crossing, at a later date. Followed by inurnment, joining her husband, at the National Cemetery in Keokuk, Iowa.

The family would like to thank those at Kirkland Crossing for the many years of friendship and Three Pillars Rehabilitation Center for their loving care and attention in her final days.

