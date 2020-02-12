Mary L. Norton
Mary L. Norton

(1928-2020)

WAVERLY -- Mary Lenore Norton, 91, of Waverly, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

She was born Sept. 29, 1928, at home in Waverly, daughter of James and Florence (Bradford) McKliget. On Oct. 2, 1947, she married LaVern Norton in Belmond. He preceded her in death.

Mary graduated from Waverly High School. She and her husband ran the Clarksville Roller Dome from 1947-1955. She also worked for the Western Shop and The Villa in Waverly.

Survived by: four sons, Tom (Diane) Norton of Orlando, Fla., Pat (Dianne) Norton of Clarksville, Dan (Paulette) Norton and Mark (Karen) Norton, both of Waverly; 10 grandchildren, Ben (Sara) Norton, Chris (Amy) Norton, Tony (Angie) Norton, Tim (Janie) Norton, Julie (Tom) Hoodjer, Amie (Eric) Carstensen, Wendy (Leonard) Brase, Andy (Emily) Norton, Matt (Erin) Norton and Mitch (Jill) Norton; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her sister, Anne Avery of Shell Rock.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; sister Peggy Faust; and her father- and mother-in-law, Earl and Anna Norton.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services at the church on Monday.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Mary was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, where she attended daily Mass alongside her sister, Anne. She was a big fan of Coca Cola and loved her dog Mia dearly, who passed away in February 2019.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Norton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

