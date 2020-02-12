Mary L. Norton

(1928-2020)

WAVERLY -- Mary Lenore Norton, 91, of Waverly, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

She was born Sept. 29, 1928, at home in Waverly, daughter of James and Florence (Bradford) McKliget. On Oct. 2, 1947, she married LaVern Norton in Belmond. He preceded her in death.

Mary graduated from Waverly High School. She and her husband ran the Clarksville Roller Dome from 1947-1955. She also worked for the Western Shop and The Villa in Waverly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survived by: four sons, Tom (Diane) Norton of Orlando, Fla., Pat (Dianne) Norton of Clarksville, Dan (Paulette) Norton and Mark (Karen) Norton, both of Waverly; 10 grandchildren, Ben (Sara) Norton, Chris (Amy) Norton, Tony (Angie) Norton, Tim (Janie) Norton, Julie (Tom) Hoodjer, Amie (Eric) Carstensen, Wendy (Leonard) Brase, Andy (Emily) Norton, Matt (Erin) Norton and Mitch (Jill) Norton; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her sister, Anne Avery of Shell Rock.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; sister Peggy Faust; and her father- and mother-in-law, Earl and Anna Norton.