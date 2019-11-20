Mary L. Nelson

(1925-2019)
LA PORTE CITY -- Mary Lucile Nelson, 94, of La Porte City, formerly of Dysart, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born May 11, 1925, at home on a farm in Benton County near Mount Auburn to Lewis and Amanda (Hoke) Chambers. She married Robert (Bob) Nelson of Dysart on May 9, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1993.
She attended Mount Auburn School. After graduation in 1942, she attended ISTC (now UNI) for one year. Bob and Mary lived on the Nelson family farm near Dysart until moving to Dysart in 1958. In addition to raising her family and helping with her husband's grain and livestock trucking business, Mary worked at Cold's Grocery, was Dysart City Clerk, and twice was employed at Dysart State Bank until her retirement in 1995.
Survived by: her children, Susan Nelson of Cedar Rapids, Jane Edmondson of La Porte City and Scott (Lori) Nelson of Waterloo; grandsons Matt Nelson of Cedar Rapids, Ryan (Meredith) Nelson and their sons, her great-grandsons, Drew and Cale of Marblehead, Ma.; special nieces and nephews and a cousin Gaylord (Connie) Hoke of Macomb, Ill.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Maj. Harold Chambers; her husband; a son-in-law, Toby Edmondson; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many other relatives and friends.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Dysart United Methodist Church, with burial in the Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
She enjoyed wintering in Arizona, traveling, participating in card clubs, golfing, coffee at the library and bakery, church activities in Dysart and LaPorte City, activities at the LaPorte Senior Center, and preparing meals for families, extended family and friends.
