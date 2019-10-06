Mary L. Mitchell

(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Louise Mitchell, 83, of Des Moines, died at home Thursday, Oct. 3.
She was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Winthrop to Richard and Marjorie (Tibbott) Dopp.
Mary worked in purchasing for Check All Valve for 20 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, IA.
Survived by: her children, Bryan (Kathy) Towsley of Longmont, Colo., Susie (Chet) Briley of Des Moines and Sandy (Bobby) Bell of Ankeny; five grandchildren, Mark (Carla) Terhune, Lacey Wright, Luke (Stephanie) Terhune, Nikki Towsley and Jeremy Towsley; many great-grandchildren; fiancé Richard “Dick” Paulsen of Cedar Falls, and his children.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, Bruce Towsley.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel, Des Moines. Cremation will follow services. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the chapel.
Memorials: may be made to the family.
