Mary L. McLey

(1949-2020)

SHELL ROCK -- Mary Louise McLey, 70, of Shell Rock, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1949, in Waverly, daughter of Hattie Elizabeth (Stafford) and Wesley Otto Matthias. On June 7, 1969, she married Arthur McLey at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Mary graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967. Mary started her nursing career as a nursing assistant while still in high school. In 1971, she graduated from the Hawkeye Tech Nursing School and obtained her LPN. Throughout the years, she worked at various care facilities in the area. Toward the end of her career she settled into her specialty, geriatric nursing.

In time, she and her husband settled into their home near Shell Rock where they raised their two sons and moved into Shell Rock in 2017.

Mary was a member of United Methodist Women and Heritage United Methodist Church where she participated in several different Bible study groups.

Survived by: her husband of 50 years; two sons, Butch (Amber) McLey of Waverly and Wes (Deb) McLey of Waterloo; two grandsons, Jared and Wade McLey; and one sister, Karen Matthias of Waverly.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Memorial Celebration: at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family, Cedar Valley Hospice, Heritage United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321

She enjoyed collecting angels and roosters and was an avid reader and quilter. She liked games of all kinds Putting together puzzles and baking candy and pies for craft shows also brought her joy. She was ready to go fishing anytime. Listening to music of all kinds was one of her favorite things to do.

