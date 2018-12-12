Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary L. Hunt

(1927-2018)

INDEPENDENCE — Mary (Mayme) Laverne Moreau Hunt, 90, of Independence, died Monday, Dec. 10, at ABCM East in Independence.

She was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Faribault, Minn., daughter of Alford and Mary (Parker) Moreau. On Aug. 28, 1948, she married Harlan Hunt in Faribault, Minn.

Mayme graduated from Faribault High School and worked at Wilson and Co. Through the years she and her family lived in Ladysmith, Wis., New Hampton, Nashua and Hampton. In 2012, Harlan and Mayme moved to Independence

Survived by: three children, David (Lori) Hunt of Cedar Rapids, Bruce (Kim) Hunt of Pierre, S.D., and Jan (Jon) Reed of Winthrop; a daughter-in-law, Mary Molitor of Pierre; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Alford Moreau Jr.; and a sister-in-law, RehlAnn Moreau.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Cornerstone Foursquare Church in Independence, with burial at a later date. Visitation is for an hour before services at the church. Fawcett Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.

Mayme enjoyed coffeeing with her many friends and attending her children’s many events. She also liked to cross-stitch and make crafts with her husband and share meals with others. She enjoyed time spent with great-grandchildren, playing cards and games.

