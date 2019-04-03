(1944-2019)
WASHBURN — Mary Lou Heath, 74, of De Soto, Wis., formerly of Washburn, died at home Saturday, March 30, from complications of Alzheimer’s.
She was born Aug. 9, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Charles and Earlene (Eckler) Milks. She married Richard Wilcox in Evansdale and later divorced; she married Doyle Heath on June 25, 1977, in Evansdale.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1962. Mary worked as a spot welder for Waterloo Industries for 31 years. She then worked at Bertch Cabinets for five years until retiring in 2005.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Dawn (David Bowles) Wilcox of Waterloo and Christine Miller of Evansdale; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; twin sister, Carol (Dennis) Witt of De Soto; two sisters, Rhonda (Joseph) Juarz of Chicago and Marol (Berdette) Scheffert of Texas; and a brother, Rick (Darlene) Milks of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Richard and Chuck Jr. Milks.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Kearns Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
She enjoyed crocheting, boating, fishing and traveling with her husband, Doyle. She treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. Mary was known for her love of music and dancing.
