(1930-2019)
TRAER – Mary Kostlan, 89, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, June 21, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.
She was born Feb. 17, 1930, daughter of Paul and Netti (Gerholdt) Neelans in Waterloo. On Feb. 25, 1950, she married James “Jim” Kostlan in Waterloo. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Mary worked for several Traer restaurants and later worked for and retired from Waterloo Industries on May 31, 1995, after over 28 years of employment. In 2015, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was successfully removed and she moved to Sunrise Hill Care Center.
Survived by: her daughter, Vicki (Rich) Nielsen of Avoca; a son, Doug of Ames; two granddaughters, Erin (Doug) Owen and Tiffany (Nate) Parrott; two grandsons, Trent Nielsen and Preston Kostlan; four great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Carter Parrott and Blake and Hailey Owen; two brothers, Robert and Gary Neelans; many nieces and nephews; and in-laws.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Paul, Dale and James; and two sisters, Dorothy and Marlene.
Private family burial: will be held in Buckingham Cemetery at a later date. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
After retiring, Mary enjoyed traveling, reading, crossword puzzles and watching television and the occasional visit to the casino for bingo and slot machines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.