Mary Koster Cook

July 12, 1922—January 16, 2021
Mary Ellen Koster Cook, 98, was born on July 12, 1922 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was one of eight children born to her parents, Anthony and Nell Keane Koster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald H. Cook, her son, William A. Cook, her parents, and her siblings Robert, Francis, John, Richard, James, Joseph, and Margaret Dwyer.
Survivors include her son, James G. Cook (Peggy) of Goffstown, New Hampshire; her daughter-in-law, Laura L. Cook of Fountain Hills, Arizona; four grandchildren, Amanda Cook (Zak Mazeika) of Twickenham, England, Michael Cook of Hanoi, Vietnam, Carrie Provencher (Travis) of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Jonathan Cook of Goffstown, New Hampshire; and six great-grandchildren (Madison, Aidan, Colin, Marcus, Elizabeth, and Weston).
Mary was raised on a farm near Dunkerton, Iowa. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1940. She worked at the National Bank of Waterloo where she met her husband, Jerry. They were married on July 10, 1950 and lived in Waterloo throughout their married life.
Mary had a passion for a variety of activities such as quilting, antiquing, genealogy, gardening and playing cards. In 2003, her “Tulip Vase” quilt was included in an exhibit at the Grout Museum in Waterloo. Her years of genealogy research culminated in self-publishing a 150-page Koster family history, tracing her ancestors from Ireland and Luxembourg to the present day.
She loved to travel throughout the country with Jerry. When their kids were young, Mary and Jerry took summer road trips to visit relatives in Connecticut, Florida and California. After Jerry retired, they spent their winters in southern California living in their RV and staying at a remote RV park where they could play desert golf each day.
Mary was a long-term member of St. Edward Catholic Church. Her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed doing volunteer work as well. She spent many years volunteering at Goodwill where she helped in pricing and placing collectible donations. This work was a natural follow up to her hobby of collecting antiques.
Services will be private and arranged by the family at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church and Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa.
