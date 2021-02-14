Mary Koster Cook

July 12, 1922—January 16, 2021

Mary Ellen Koster Cook, 98, was born on July 12, 1922 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was one of eight children born to her parents, Anthony and Nell Keane Koster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald H. Cook, her son, William A. Cook, her parents, and her siblings Robert, Francis, John, Richard, James, Joseph, and Margaret Dwyer.

Survivors include her son, James G. Cook (Peggy) of Goffstown, New Hampshire; her daughter-in-law, Laura L. Cook of Fountain Hills, Arizona; four grandchildren, Amanda Cook (Zak Mazeika) of Twickenham, England, Michael Cook of Hanoi, Vietnam, Carrie Provencher (Travis) of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Jonathan Cook of Goffstown, New Hampshire; and six great-grandchildren (Madison, Aidan, Colin, Marcus, Elizabeth, and Weston).

Mary was raised on a farm near Dunkerton, Iowa. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1940. She worked at the National Bank of Waterloo where she met her husband, Jerry. They were married on July 10, 1950 and lived in Waterloo throughout their married life.