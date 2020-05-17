Mary Knebel

(1934-2020)
JESUP – Mary Rosalia Knebel, 85, of Jesup, died Friday, May 15, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Matthias Ortner and Margaret Loretta (Brown) Ortner. She married John Joseph Knebel on April 4, 1959, at St. Francis Catholic Church-Barclay, rural Dunkerton; he died March 27, 1997. After John’s death, Mary worked 19 years at the Jesup Community School lunchroom before retirement.
Survivors: a daughter, Susan (Chad) Freeman of Independence; a son, Larry (Janet) Knebel of Webb City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Jordan (Jessica) Knebel, Colton Rommann, Johnna Rommann, and Courtney Freeman; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Ortner of Jesup; and a sister, Helen Weber of Raymond.
Preceded in death by: her husband, John; her parents; two brothers, Robert Ortner (in infancy) and John Ortner; and three sisters, Dorothy Youngblut, Kathleen Sorenson and Dolores Kimmel.
Services: Private family visitation will be Monday, May 18, at the White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup. A drive-by visitation at the funeral home will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday. The parish rosary at 5 p.m. Monday will be broadcast to car radios on 88.5 FM. Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. The mass will be live streamed at www.saintaparish.com. Burial in the church cemetery.
Memorials: to St. Athanasius Catholic School in Jesup or to Camp Courageous of Iowa in Monticello.
Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com
