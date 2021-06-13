March 2, 1938-June 4, 2021

Mary Kay Klingaman passed away unexpected but peacefully on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Friendship Village in Waterloo. She was born on March 2, 1938, in Waterloo, to Clyde and Emma Arnold Bechtelheimer. She graduated from Orange High School in 1955. She attended University of Iowa for two years. She married Richard “Dick” Klingaman in August of 2003; he passed May of 2020.

Mary Kay spent most of her career with Social Security Office in Waterloo before retiring in 2003. She was a member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Washburn. She was also active in many civic organizations over the years, including a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Survived by: children, Vicki (Leon) Aden of Iowa City, Mary Scourick of Manchester, NH, and Scott (Kathryn) McDonald of Waterloo; brother, Thad (Vikki) Bechtelheimer of Milton, FL; step-children, Steven (Deb) Klingaman of Waterloo, Soo Greiman of Hudson, Kris (Dave Albrecht) Klingaman of Fairbank; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded by: parents; husband, Dick Klingaman; her sisters, Alice Bechtelheimer, Marian Bechtelheimer, and sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Robert Lichty.

Funeral Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 16 at Locke Funeral Home with interment following in Orange Township Cemetery. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, June 15 at Locke Funeral Home. Direct memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.