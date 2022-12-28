November 22, 1951-December 24, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Mary Kay Kaufman, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital of cancer.

She was born Nov. 22, 1951, in Oelwein, daughter of Fredrick and Marie Steils Kaufman. After graduating from Waterloo West High School, Mary had several jobs in the area. At the age of 35, she had a severe heart attack. She recovered and decided to go to college. In 1992, she received her Bachelors of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. She went on to graduate from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, with a Master of Arts degree.

Mary worked for Mederur Candy Corp. in Creston, Iowa, as the Human Resource Officer. After a few years, she got a job in Decorah with Gemini Corp. as Safety Manager. She continued there for 14 years, until a heart transplant in 2009, when she retired.

Mary was very active in all kinds of sports before and after her transplant: including bowling, softball, golf and pickle ball. From each of these sports, she was blessed with many life-long friendships.

She enjoyed planning annual vacation trips for her sisters and Gloria. Throughout the years, they traveled to every state except four.

In 2011, after a 50 year friendship, she married her best friend, Gloria Hill. They were married until her untimely death.

She is survived by her spouse, Gloria of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Connie Broell of Waterloo and Susan Thompson of Eagan, Minn.; a brother, Tim (Shar) Kaufman of Fremont, Neb.; a sister-in-law, Glenda Kaufman of West Union; 23 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: parents; four brothers, Wally (Millie), Jim, Jack (Nancy) and Jerry (Wanda) Kaufman; and her brother-in-law, Jim Broell.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at St. Edward Catholic Church. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Saturday. The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.sted.org. Casual attire (Jeans) is requested if attending either event.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.