TRAER-Mary Kathryn Schellhase was born on November 19, 1944, in Vinton, the daughter of Leo and Gladys (Tyler) Donnelly. Mary graduated from Garrison High School in 1963, where she was a member of 3 state-qualifying basketball teams. She then attended AIB in Des Moines. On June 11, 1966, Mary was united in marriage to Don Schellhase at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vinton. She worked for the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton, several banks, and raised 5 children, and was an EMT. Mary also started Meals on Wheels in Traer. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, St Paul Women’s Society, and the Mothers of Twins Club. She especially enjoyed going to her children’s and grandchildren’s many activities. Mary died at the age of 76 on July 17, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Susan Donnelly; a brother-in-law, Ed Kladivo; and 3 nephews, Danny Schellhase, Jim Kladivo, and Timothy Donnelly. Mary is survived by her husband; 5 children, Scott (JoAnne) Schellhase of Tempe, Arizona, Laurie (Bryan) Gentner of Des Moines, Amy (James) Devin of Knoxville, Cory Schellhase of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Carrie (Jeremy) Schneider of Urbandale; 3 siblings, Kay Kladivo of Traer, Bob (Kathy) Donnelly of Cedar Rapids, and Judy (Mike) McClung of Frisco, Texas; 7 grandchildren, Owen Gentner, Justin and Molly Devin, Jack and Spencer Schellhase, and Marlie and Ashlyn Schneider; and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 4 to 7 PM, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with a Rosary Service at 3:45, prior to the visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at St, Paul Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Overton Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.