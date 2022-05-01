April 23, 1922-April 27, 2022

Mary Kathryn “Kay” Fischbach, 100, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities.

She was born April 23, 1922, in Waterloo, daughter of Joe and Genevieve (Wilhelm) Weiden. She married Joseph A. Fischbach August 2, 1943, at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

Mrs. Fischbach worked in the office at Rath Packing Company for five years from 1941 to 1946. For 13 years, she worked as a receptionist for Quick Delivery and Storage, a Red Ball Agency. Mary Kay also worked for Field Enterprises for 12 years and Carlson Craft for 27 years. Mary Kay and Joe farmed the family farm for 38 years, retiring in 1985.

Survived by a son, Robert J. (Denice) Fischbach of Bloomington, IL; a daughter, Connie (Craig J.) Patava of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Jason J. (Carie) Fischbach of Plainfield, IL, Lieutenant Colonel Aaron M. (Dr. Sarah) Fischbach and children, Michael and Poppy Fischbach of Malibu, CA, Dr. Sean R. (Laura) Fischbach and children, Amara, Micah, and Oliver Fischbach of Huntsville, AL, Joseph P. (Sarah) Patava and son, Walter Patava of Waterloo, and Kelli M. (Joseph) Lindahl and son, Miles Lindahl of Park Ridge, IL.

Preceded in death by her husband, Joe; two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Olivia Fischbach; and two sisters, Josephine Sadler and Genevieve Sadler.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Deery Suites and Cedar Valley Hospice for their kindness, and loving care of Mary Kay. The family appreciates you so very much.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation 4:00 -8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 3 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., with a 4:00 p.m. Rosary and 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Catholic Schools. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.