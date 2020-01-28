Mary Kathleen Ulses (Magee) of Sierra Vista, AZ passed away on January 17, 2020.

Mary was born on February 9th, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Melbourne and Marguerite Magee. She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa.

Mary married her beloved husband of fifty years, Don Ulses, on October 28th, 1967, in Waterloo, Iowa. She and Don had two children, Greg and Tony. In 1972 the Ulses Family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and Mary spent the rest of her life in Arizona, raising her family, running two successful businesses, and actively volunteering.

Mary and her husband Don owned and operated Heber Mining and Exploration Company in Phoenix, Arizona for over fifteen years, and owned and operated a classic car repair and restoration business for many years, before retiring and moving to Willcox, Arizona. Mary served as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for both companies.

Mary was dedicated to many worthy causes throughout her life. She raised two Eagle Scouts, and devoted many years of selfless service to both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America as a Scout Leader. She also was an active volunteer at her sons' schools, and in support of her sons' sports teams and many extracurricular activities.