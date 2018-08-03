Mary K. Willis

(1937-2018)
WATERLOO — Mary Kay Willis, 80, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Iowa City, to Lee and Nellie Gamble Morehouse. He married Mervyn Edwin Willis on Sept. 1, 1956, in Waterloo. He died Aug. 23, 1994.
She graduated from Waterloo East High. Mary worked as a certified nursing assistant at Friendship Village for many years.
Survived by: three daughters, Nita Willis of Waterloo, Geraldine “Ellie” (Jerry) Hanson of Wrightsville, Pa., and Kathryn (Steven) Beenken of Grundy Center; a son, Steven (Tamra) Willis of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, Jenny and Janette Smith, Nathaniel, Brandon and Kayla Willis, Robert and Mathew Hanson, Kyle, Amber, Alissa, Alex and Josh Willis; five great-grandchildren, Blake and Lexi Smith, Jayce Willis, Bradley and Bryce Hanson; a sister, Ruth Morehouse of Waterloo; and two brothers, Joseph Morehouse of Waterloo and Byron (Ardis) Morehouse of Evansdale.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Timothy Willis; a grandson, Christopher Willis; and a sister, Donna Bentley.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Garden View Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Mary loved cats. She used to breed and sell Persian cats, although it was often difficult to let them go. She enjoyed spending time with her family as well as entertaining friends over a cup of coffee at her kitchen table.
