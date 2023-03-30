June 16, 1952-March 26, 2023

Deaconess Mary K. Outlaw was born June 16, 1952, in Durant, Mississippi, to John M. Sykes and Alice (Matlock) Pegees. On July 11, 1968, she married Willie Outlaw.

She upholstered furniture for years, later working as a cleaning lady for ABLM and John Deere, both in Waterloo. Mary was a former member of Ambassador for Christ Church; she served as usher, deaconess, and Mother of the church.

Mary enjoyed sewing, quilting, making Christmas wreaths, and watching Walker, Texas Ranger and In the Heat of the Night. Mary was a woman of strong faith and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand”, was one of her favorite hymns. She loved her grandchildren: Antonio Hardy, Depre Owens, Tremaine Toles, Marquarius Johnson, Keshawn Outlaw, Michael Holmes, Deshone Outlaw Jr., and Laelanya, Labria, Lakisha Outlaw, Laquilla Holmes, Raveone Forehand, Shykeeshia and Brittany Outlaw, Dayshone and Lashia Outlaw.

Survived by husband Willie Outlaw; mother Alice Pegees; children: Mary (Jimmie) Hopkins, O’Fallon, MO, Kelvin Outlaw, Calvin (Stephanie) Outlaw, Barbara (Ernest) Outlaw-Fisher, Deshone (Amy) Outlaw, Willie James (Leondrah) Outlaw, all of Waterloo, and Lamar Trendale (Andrea) Outlaw, Oxford, WI; brothers Sammy (Wilma) Matlock, Waterloo, William Matlock Jr., Milwaukee, WI and John Spates, Waterloo; 2 sisters Cononius Waters and Annie Thrower, Rockford, IL; many grand, great-grand, great-great grand, and great-great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded by father John Sykes; adoptive mother Annie Matlock; grandson Lamarius-Cyrus Outlaw and many other grandchildren; brother Mack Sykes; sisters Mary Lee Bruce, Barbara Matlock and Anna Matlock; daughter-in-law Kimberly Outlaw.

Mary passed Sunday, March 26 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Visitation: Friday, March 31, 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th Street. Services: Saturday, April 1, 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials to the family.