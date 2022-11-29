February 24, 1943-November 27, 2022

NEW HARTFORD-Mary K. Jorgensen, 79, of 8 miles NW of Cedar Falls, died at her home on Sunday, November 27, 2022. She was born February 24, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Donald L. and Julia C. Madsen Glass. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1961. She married Gary Jorgensen May 23, 1964, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo. She worked as a Telephone Operator for Northwestern Bell, GMAC Mortgage, both in Waterloo, retiring in 1994.

Mary crocheted baby hats, baby blankets, and gifted them to her family, friends, and special children at MercyOne Waterloo hospital for many years. She loved to visit, especially with family into the late nights and early mornings. She took great pride in her sons and treasured all of her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary of New Hartford; sons, Pat (Nancy) Jorgensen of Vinton, Bob (Diane) Jorgensen of Hudson, B.J. (Staci) Jorgensen of Dike, and honorary son, Per (Jen) Melker of Merrimack, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Megan, Sara (Trevor), Kyle, Olivia (Coda), Grace, Isabella, Isaac (Courtney Bolhuis), and Rebecca; sister, Barb (Skip) Strottman of Sun City, AZ; brother, Jim (Rosemary) Glass of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Jim (Sandy) Jorgensen of Lake Geneva, Wisconson and sister-in-law, Janet Houser of Saylorville, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Ted Houser.

Funeral Services: 11:00am Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park. Burial: Cedar Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery, Cedar Falls, Iowa. Memorials: MercyOne Waterloo Foundation (Volunteer Services). Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralservices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.